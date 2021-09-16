 NC State Wolfpack basketball's 2021-22 schedule released
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Weeks after releasing a potentially strong non-conference slate, the full schedule has been announced for head coach Kevin Keatts' NC State squad.

The ACC portion of the schedule will have an early start, with the first tip being Saturday, Dec. 4 at PNC Arena against Louisville in a nationally broadcast game on ESPN2. It will be one of two conference games in the month of December. The Pack closes out the 2021 calendar year with a date at Miami on Dec. 29 with a rare 5 p.m. midweek tip-off that will be televised by ESPNU.

Fans in Raleigh can celebrate New Year's Day with a late-matinee at PNC Arena when the Wolfpack hosts Florida State at 4 p.m.. The home finale will be archrival North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Fans of the Wolfpack will want to be sure to have access to the ACC Network. Half of the team's 20 league games are slated to be on that channel. All of the conference games are also either scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday.

The ACC Tournament will be held this season in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center March 8-12.

Here is the full schedule:

NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts
The Pack will open its season Nov. 9 at PNC Arena against Bucknell. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)
NC State's 2021-22 Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time TV

Nov. 1

Elizabeth City State (exhibition)

PNC Arena

TBD

TBD

Nov. 9

Bucknell

PNC Arena

TBD

TBD

Nov. 13

Colgate

PNC Arena

TBD

TBD

Nov. 16

Central Conn. State

Uncasville, Ct.

8:00

FloSports

Nov. 17

Oklahoma State

Uncasville, Ct.

8:00

CBSSN

Nov. 21

Texas Southern

PNC Arena

TBD

TBD

Nov. 27

Louisiana Tech

PNC Arena

TBD

TBD

Dec. 1

Nebraska

PNC Arena

TBD

TBD

Dec. 4

Louisville

PNC Arena

TBD

ESPN2

Dec. 9

Bethune-Cookman

Reynolds Coliseum

TBD

TBD

Dec. 12

Purdue

Brooklyn, N.Y.

TBD

TBD

Dec. 17

Richmond

Charlotte, N.C.

TBD

TBD

Dec. 22

Wright State

PNC Arena

TBD

TBD

Dec. 29

Miami

Coral Gables, Fla.

5:00

ESPNU

Jan. 1

Florida State

PNC Arena

4:00

ACCN

Jan. 4

Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, Va.

7:00

ACCN

Jan. 8

Clemson

PNC Arena

Noon

RSN

Jan. 12

Louisville

Louisville, Ky.

9:00

ACCN

Jan. 15

Duke

Durham, N.C.

TBD

ESPN2/U

Jan. 19

Virginia Tech

PNC Arena

7:00

ACCN

Jan. 22

Virginia

PNC Arena

6:00

ACCN

Jan. 26

Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind.

9:00

RSN

Jan. 29

North Carolina

Chapel Hill, N.C.

8:00

ACCN

Feb. 2

Syracuse

PNC Arena

9:00

ESPN2/U

Feb. 5

Notre Dame

PNC Arena

3:00

ACCN

Feb. 9

Wake Forest

PNC Arena

7:00

ACCN

Feb. 12

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Pa.

3:00

ACCN

Feb. 15

Georgia Tech

Atlanta, Ga.

8:00

ACCN

Feb. 23

Boston College

PNC Arena

7:00

RSN

Feb. 26

North Carolina

PNC Arena

TBD

ESPN/2/U

Mar. 2

Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C.

9:00

RSN

Mar. 5

Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla.

TBD

ESPN/2/U

——

