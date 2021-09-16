NC State Wolfpack basketball's 2021-22 schedule released

Weeks after releasing a potentially strong non-conference slate, the full schedule has been announced for head coach Kevin Keatts' NC State squad.

The ACC portion of the schedule will have an early start, with the first tip being Saturday, Dec. 4 at PNC Arena against Louisville in a nationally broadcast game on ESPN2. It will be one of two conference games in the month of December. The Pack closes out the 2021 calendar year with a date at Miami on Dec. 29 with a rare 5 p.m. midweek tip-off that will be televised by ESPNU.

Fans in Raleigh can celebrate New Year's Day with a late-matinee at PNC Arena when the Wolfpack hosts Florida State at 4 p.m.. The home finale will be archrival North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Fans of the Wolfpack will want to be sure to have access to the ACC Network. Half of the team's 20 league games are slated to be on that channel. All of the conference games are also either scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday.

The ACC Tournament will be held this season in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center March 8-12.

Here is the full schedule: