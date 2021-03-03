NC State basketball recruits in action: Playoffs results
Here is an update on how NC State's three basketball signees — guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High, and forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla. — are doing on the hardwood.
Pass’ high school career at Reidsville (N.C.) High came to an end following an 83-57 home loss to Farmville (N.C.) Central in the third round of the 2-A state playoffs on Saturday evening.
Pass had 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including 4 of 7 three-pointers. He added 10 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists. Prior to the setback to Farmville Central, Pass had 37 points in a 60-57 home win over Kinston (N.C.) High, featuring UNC signee Dontrez Styles.
Against Kinston, Pass also made 11 of 18 shots from the field and 4 of 7 threes, identical to the shooting numbers he had against Farmville Central. He went 11 of 14 at the free throw line vs. Kinston. Pass also had 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Pass finished the season averaging 32.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 70.9 percent from the field, 54.0 percent on threes and 87.3 percent on the line. He was named his conference’s Player of the Year and is one of 50 finalists for the SI All-American Team.
Pass scored 2,219 points in four seasons at Reidsville.
Santa Fe has advanced to the Final Four of the Class 4A state tournament after defeating Orlando (Fla.) Lake Highland Prep 51-49 on Friday. Ross made 8 of 13 shots from the field for 18 points and added 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Three days prior, in a 41-31 victory over Gainesville (Fla.) Eastside High, Ross had 14 points after going 6 of 9 from the field, including 1 of 2 on threes, and added 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Santa Fe is 19-4 ahead of its semifinals game Saturday, and Ross is leading the way by averaging 18.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists per game. He is shooting 52.6 percent from the field and has made 13 of 39 three-point attempts. He is also connecting on 63.3 percent of his free throws.
Ross has had a double-double in four straight games and 13 times overall this year.
In his highly anticipated showdown with Pass and Reidsville High, Smith scored 26 points and unofficially added five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.
In the 2-A East Regional championship game, Smith scored 27 points to help Farmville roll to an easy 113-76 win at Elizabeth City (N.C.) Northeastern High on Tuesday evening and stay undefeated at 14-0. It will play unbeaten Hendersonville (N.C.) High in the state title game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Providence Grove High in Climax, N.C.
Smith is averaging 26.8 points per game this season.
2021 NC State signee Terquavion Smith with a beautiful play in Farmville Central’s semifinal win in the 2A NCHSAA playoffs. https://t.co/cOOAJ4PO38— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 3, 2021
