Here is an update on how NC State's three basketball signees — guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High, and forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla. — are doing on the hardwood.

Pass’ high school career at Reidsville (N.C.) High came to an end following an 83-57 home loss to Farmville (N.C.) Central in the third round of the 2-A state playoffs on Saturday evening.

Pass had 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including 4 of 7 three-pointers. He added 10 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists. Prior to the setback to Farmville Central, Pass had 37 points in a 60-57 home win over Kinston (N.C.) High, featuring UNC signee Dontrez Styles.

Against Kinston, Pass also made 11 of 18 shots from the field and 4 of 7 threes, identical to the shooting numbers he had against Farmville Central. He went 11 of 14 at the free throw line vs. Kinston. Pass also had 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Pass finished the season averaging 32.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 70.9 percent from the field, 54.0 percent on threes and 87.3 percent on the line. He was named his conference’s Player of the Year and is one of 50 finalists for the SI All-American Team.

Pass scored 2,219 points in four seasons at Reidsville.