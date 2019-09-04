News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NC State basketball recruiting targets in the updated Rivals150

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

On Wednesday, Rivals.com released its updated top 150 players in the 2020 class. Here is a rundown of NC State basketball's top targets that are currently ranked.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

S0wq4d4cwztnwvmglwvr
Four-star wing DeMarr Langford Jr. is expected to officially visit NC State in September.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}