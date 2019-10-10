NC State picked to finish sixth in the ACC
Voting done at the ACC Operation Basketball earlier this week in Charlotte has NC State basketball finishing sixth in the conference. Senior guard Markell Johnson was also the top vote-getter on the preseason All-ACC second team. Johnson received one vote for ACC Player of the Year.
Johnson averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 assists per game last season, a year after leading the ACC in assists-per-game. He also made 42.2 percent of his three-pointers a year ago, tops among qualified returning ACC players.
NC State went 24-12 overall and 9-9 in the ACC in 2018-19 but did not make the NCAA Tournament. Instead it went to the NIT where it won two games to reach the quarterfinals before losing to eventual title-game participant Lipscomb in a buzzer-beater.
Below are the full ACC predictions.
