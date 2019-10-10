Voting done at the ACC Operation Basketball earlier this week in Charlotte has NC State basketball finishing sixth in the conference. Senior guard Markell Johnson was also the top vote-getter on the preseason All-ACC second team. Johnson received one vote for ACC Player of the Year.

Johnson averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 assists per game last season, a year after leading the ACC in assists-per-game. He also made 42.2 percent of his three-pointers a year ago, tops among qualified returning ACC players.

NC State went 24-12 overall and 9-9 in the ACC in 2018-19 but did not make the NCAA Tournament. Instead it went to the NIT where it won two games to reach the quarterfinals before losing to eventual title-game participant Lipscomb in a buzzer-beater.

Below are the full ACC predictions.