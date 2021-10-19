NC State basketball picked ninth in preseason ACC poll

In what could prove to be a wide open ACC men's basketball season, NC State was picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll.

The preseason voting suggested different tiers in the league:

• Tier I consists of five teams that received multiple votes to win the conference, although Duke emerged as a heavy favorite. Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech all received at least five first place votes.

• Tier II is the smallest — two teams that project to do well in Louisville, who did have a first place vote, and Syracuse.

• Tier III includes NC State. It's a group whose total points total were tightly bunched. Notre Dame, defending ACC champ Georgia Tech, Clemson and Miami were also in this group.

• Tier IV is the three teams universally picked to finish in the bottom of the conference: Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

NC State went 14-11 overall and 9-8 in the ACC last year, reaching the second round of the NIT. It'll start the 2021-22 season Monday, Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Elizabeth City State. It will tip off the regular season at home on Nov. 9 vs. Bucknell.

In terms of preseason all-conference teams, the Wolfpack freshman guard Terquavion Smith received a few votes for Freshman of the Year, but otherwise there were no other mentions for NC State.

Here were the all-conference selections: