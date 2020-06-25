NC State Wolfpack basketball has already dipped into the Sunshine State of Florida to land one prized basketball recruit in the 2021 class, and Ernest Ross may not be the last.

Ross is a 6-foot-9, four-star power forward from Sante Fe High in Alachua, Fla., and he is rated as the No. 45 rising senior in the country. About two hours south and east of Alachua is Orlando, home to NC State’s most recent offer in the 2021 class: point guard A.J. Neal.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Neal plays at West Oaks Academy, where has averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in 2019-20. He shot 45 percent from the field and an impressive 40 percent on three-pointers.

Neal may be NC State’s newest offer in the rising senior class, but he is not new to the recruiting board.