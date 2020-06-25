 NC State Wolfpack basketball offers Florida point guard A.J. Neal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 07:30:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NC State offers Florida point guard A.J. Neal

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State Wolfpack basketball has already dipped into the Sunshine State of Florida to land one prized basketball recruit in the 2021 class, and Ernest Ross may not be the last.

Ross is a 6-foot-9, four-star power forward from Sante Fe High in Alachua, Fla., and he is rated as the No. 45 rising senior in the country. About two hours south and east of Alachua is Orlando, home to NC State’s most recent offer in the 2021 class: point guard A.J. Neal.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Neal plays at West Oaks Academy, where has averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in 2019-20. He shot 45 percent from the field and an impressive 40 percent on three-pointers.

Neal may be NC State’s newest offer in the rising senior class, but he is not new to the recruiting board.

A.J. Neal was offered a scholarship by NC State Wolfpack basketball in June.
Neal was offered a scholarship by NC State in June.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}