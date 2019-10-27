NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts made sure to keep his squad healthy Sunday for the Georgia Tech game Nov. 5.

Keatts sat out sophomore power forward Jericole Hellems (shoulder) and junior combo guard Braxton Beverly (knee) for the second half of NCSU's 113-73 win over Mount Olive in an exhibition game in front of 2,500 fans at PNC Arena.

NC State was already without freshman forward Dereon Seabron, who sprained his ankle in practice, and suspended redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk, who watched from the stands.

