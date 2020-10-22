NC State basketball enters the race for Finland forward Mustapha Amzil
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Mustapha Amzil, a native of Finland, felt like he had several options in front of him going into this summer.One included turning professional in Europe. Another was going ahead and try to go to co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news