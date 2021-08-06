NC State Wolfpack basketball class of 2022 updated hot board
Because of the NCAA's decision to not count the 2020-21 season toward a winter athlete's four years of eligibility, NC State basketball's scholarship availability for 2022 is up in the air. But that doesn't mean the Wolfpack has sat on the sidelines in the 2022 recruiting class.
Here is an updated look at some of the notable offers given out thus far among the current high school rising seniors, listed in alphabetical order.
Center Jerome Beya
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news