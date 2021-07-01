NC State Wolfpack basketball class of 2022 updated hot board

Here is an updated look at some of the notable offers given out thus far among the current high school rising seniors, listed in alphabetical order.

Because of the NCAA's decision to not count the 2020-21 season toward a winter athlete's four years of eligibility, NC State basketball's scholarship availability for 2022 is up in the air. But that doesn't mean the Wolfpack has sat on the sidelines in the 2022 recruiting class.

NC State was one of Batchelor’s first offers of what was a good 2020 summer for him. Prior to that, throughout the summer and fall of 2019, he had picked up scholarships from Clemson, Florida, Georgetown, Maryland, Memphis and Virginia Tech.

The Wolfpack offered Batchelor on a productive day for him, as he also picked up some from Marquette and Wake Forest. A day later Nebraska joined the list, and then it was another three days when Penn State was added. Georgia and Pittsburgh gave him scholarships in September.

In June he visited Memphis, NC State and Pittsburgh but postponed plans to see Virginia Tech. Only the Memphis trip was of the official variety.