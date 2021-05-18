NC State Wolfpack basketball class of 2022 updated hot board

NC State was one of Batchelor’s first offers of what was a productive 2020 summer. Prior to that, throughout the summer and fall of 2019, he had picked up scholarships from Clemson, Florida, Georgetown, Maryland, Memphis and Virginia Tech.

The Wolfpack offered Batchelor on a productive day for him, as he also picked up some from Marquette and Wake Forest. A day later Nebraska joined the list, and then it was another three days when Penn State joined the list. Georgia and Pittsburgh gave him scholarships in September.

In an article dated May 16, Batchelor listed Memphis, Pitt, NC State, Georgia and Penn State as the five schools recruiting him the hardest. He tweeted Monday evening that he will be visiting NC State, Pitt and Virginia Tech in June.