News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 16:30:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Breaking down NC State players in exhibition victory

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State rolled to a dominating 113-73 exhibition win over Mount Olive in front of 2,500 fans at PNC Arena on Sunday.Here is a breakdown of how the Wolfpack players looked:Markell Johnson, senior p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}