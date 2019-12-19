The Tigers (10-0) remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season.

AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73 on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on junior combo guard Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes.



Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.

Austin Wiley had a breakaway dunk when Wolfpack players were slow to get back following a turnover. Doughty also turned the ball over and stole it right back, winning the scramble for a loose ball and calling a timeout from the floor to save possession.

J'Von McCormick's layup with 2:12 left gave Auburn a 72-64 lead.

Senior point guard Markell Johnson broke the North Carolina State drought with a short jumper with 1:21 left. After Doughty made two more foul shots, Pat Andree cut the Wolfpack's deficit to 74-69 with a 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play.

McCormick had 14 points for Auburn and Wiley added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Carolina State before fouling out with 1:38 left. Johnson added 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Johnson made a buzzer beater from midcourt Sunday to beat UNC-Greensboro 80-77 but didn't get a chance for more heroics this time.

Redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk added 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: Had a three-game winning streak snapped. Committed 28 fouls with Devon Daniels also fouling out.

Auburn: Off to just its fifth 10-0 start and first since the 1998-99 season. Has won 22 of its last 23 games.

FIRST-HALF RUNS

Auburn built a double-digit lead with 12 straight points in the first half. NC State then answered with a 17-2 run for a 33-28 lead.

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Officials called three technical fouls. Bryce and Auburn's Allen Flanigan drew double technicals with 14:35 left and Johnson was whistled for another not long after.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State hosts The Citadel on Sunday.

Auburn hosts Lehigh on Saturday.