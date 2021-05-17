NC State basketball 2021-22 season opener revealed
According to a report from Jon Rothstein, NC State basketball will tip off its 2021-22 season in Raleigh on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Bucknell.
The Bison played a limited 12-game schedule this past winter after the start of its season was delayed until Jan. 2. Bucknell went 5-7 overall, all of its games coming in Patriot League action. It reached the semifinals of the conference tournament before falling to Colgate.
Bucknell finished the year with a NET ranking of No. 225, which would have qualified as a quad four contest in Raleigh.
Two years ago, the last time Bucknell played a full schedule, it went 14-20 overall and 8-10 in the league. It also reached the semifinals of the conference tournament that March before losing, concluding its year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the majority of college basketball's postseason.
NC State has been linked via reports to an in-season tournament in the Bahamas that will also include Maryland and Mississippi State. The Terrapins went 17-14 in 2020-21 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament, but it had a high NET ranking of No. 38.
The Bulldogs made a spirited postseason run in the NIT, reaching the championship game before losing to Memphis. Mississippi State finished its year 18-15 and had a NET of 78 prior to its NIT appearance.
Another team, yet to be announced, will also be in the event in the Bahamas.
NC State is also expected to host an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game.
The Pack scheduled a home-and-home with Saint Louis last winter to make up for games lost due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster, but the return date in Raleigh is not until the 2022-23 season.
