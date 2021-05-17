NC State basketball 2021-22 season opener revealed

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, NC State basketball will tip off its 2021-22 season in Raleigh on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Bucknell.

The Bison played a limited 12-game schedule this past winter after the start of its season was delayed until Jan. 2. Bucknell went 5-7 overall, all of its games coming in Patriot League action. It reached the semifinals of the conference tournament before falling to Colgate.

Bucknell finished the year with a NET ranking of No. 225, which would have qualified as a quad four contest in Raleigh.

Two years ago, the last time Bucknell played a full schedule, it went 14-20 overall and 8-10 in the league. It also reached the semifinals of the conference tournament that March before losing, concluding its year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the majority of college basketball's postseason.