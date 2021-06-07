NC State baseball advances to Super Regionals with 14-7 win over La. Tech
NC State baseball won the Ruston Regional Sunday with a 14-7 win over host and top seed Louisiana Tech.
The Wolfpack (32-17, 19-14 ACC) advanced to the Super Regionals, where it will face the winner of the Fayetteville, Ark. Regional in a best-of-three series for a spot in the College World Series.
The Super Regional appearance will be the fifth of head coach Elliott Avent's career, and his first since 2013. The last time the program reached the Super Regionals in 2013, it advanced to the College World Series, which is Elliott's lone appearance in Omaha in his 25 seasons in Raleigh.
All nine Wolfpack batters in the lineup had a hit in the Sunday evening, Regional-clinching win. The Pack trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the third, but a Terrell Tatum single scored two before a rain delay that lasted less than 30 minutes.
NC State tied up the game in fifth off of a one-run double from Jonny Butler and took its first lead when Devonte Brown smashed a grand slam over the right-field fence.
The Wolfpack followed it up with a four-inning sixth, which gave it a 13-5 lead heading into the seventh.
Top of the ninth
McLeod strikes out swinging for out No. 1.
Young flies out to left field for out No. 2.
Wells singles to shortstop.
Bates grounds out to shortstop to end the game. NC State advances to the Super Regionals.
FINAL: NC State 14, Louisiana Tech 7
Bottom of the eighth
Righty Cade Hodges enters the game for Gibson. He has a season ERA of 4.32 in 8.1 innings pitched.
Torres strikes out swinging.
Tresh draws a walk, putting a runner at first with one out.
Brown doubles to right-center, Tresh advances to third.
Mensik reaches first on a fielder's choice, Tresh called out at home. The call is under review.
Call confirmed, two outs with runners at first and second.
Righty Tyler Follis enters the game to replaces Hodges. Follis has a season ERA of 7.00 in 9.0 innings pitched.
Jarrett draws a walk to load the bases.
Murr singled to shortstop, Brown scores and the bases remain loaded with McDonough stepping up to the plate.
McDonough reaches on a fielder's choice, but Murr is out at second to end the inning.
NC State 14, Louisiana Tech 7
Top of the eighth
McConnell doubles to center field.
Hasler strikes out looking, and Matulia strikes out swinging for the first two outs.
Garcia hits a quick liner to shallow left, but Torres makes a diving catch to end the top half of the inning.
NC State 13, Louisiana Tech 7
Bottom of the seventh
Jarrett reaches first on a bunt to the pitcher. He attempts to steal second on a bobbled pitch, beats the throw but overslides the bag and is tagged out for out No. 1.
Murr strikes out swinging for out No. 2.
McDonough rips a line drive into right center for a single. He steals second on a wild pitch. He reaches third on another wild pitch.
Butler walks on a full count, giving the Pack runners at the corners with two outs.
Butler steals second, but Tatum strikes out swinging to end the inning.
NC State 13, Louisiana Tech 7
Top of the seventh
Lefty Chris Villaman enters the game to replace Willadsen. Villaman has a season ERA of 4.33 in 54.0 innings pitched.
Adarius Myers comes in to pinch hit for Ray, but he strikes out swinging.
Young bloops one down the right-field line for a single.
Wells sends one over the left-field fence for a two-run homer.
Bates flies out to left field. Netterville strikes out swinging to retire the side.
NC State 13, Louisiana Tech 7
Bottom of the sixth
McDonough singles to left field.
Lefty Cade Gibson comes in to replace Ellis. Gibson has a season ERA of 6.20 in 69.2 innings pitched.
Butler singles up the middle, McDonough advances to second.
Tatum reaches first on a bunt, Butler to second, McDonough to third.
Torres rips one down the right-field line, and it stays fair for a double, sending Butler and McDonough in. Tatum reaches third.
Tresh steps up to the plate with runners at second and third with no outs. He grounds out to shortstop, but Tatum scores and Torres advances to third with one out.
Brown hits a sacrifice fly to center field, sending in Torres. Mensik flies out to left to end the inning.
NC State 13, Louisiana Tech 5
Top of the sixth
Corona strikes out swinging for out No. 1.
Matulia strikes out swinging, and Garcia flies out to right field to retire the side 1-2-3.
NC State 9, Louisiana Tech 5
Bottom of the fifth
Murr singles up the middle to give the Pack a runner at first with no outs.
McDonough rips a double into right field and sends Murr to third.
Butler singles to right field, driving in Murr and McDonough to tie the game with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Lefty Kyle Griffen enters the game to replace Martinez. Griffen has a season ERA of 8.88 in 25.1 innings pitched.
Tatum singles to left field, sending Butler to second.
Torres draws a walk after taking 11 pitches in a single at-bat, loading the bases with no outs.
Lefty Nick Ellis enters the game to replace Griffen, who faced two batters. Ellis has a season ERA of 9.00 in 14.0 innings pitched.
Tresh, who homered in his last at-bat, comes up to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. He flies out to right field for out No. 1.
Brown rips a deep fly ball to right field, and it flies over the fence for a grand slam. Six runs for the Pack in the bottom of the sixth with one out.
Mensik strikes out swinging for out No. 2.
Jarrett singles, but Murr grounds out to second base to end the inning.
NC State 9, Louisiana Tech 5
Top of the fifth
Ray and Young ground out in the infield for a quick two outs.
Wells singles to center field.
Bates hits a two-out triple off of the center-field wall, sending Wells home from first.
Netterville draws a walk, leaving runners on the corners.
McConnell lines out to Torres with two runners on base.
Louisiana Tech 5, NC State 3
Bottom of the fourth
Tresh crushes a solo homer to center field to shrink the deficit to one.
Brown flies out to right field, Mesnik grounds out to shortstop and Jarrett grounds out to the shortstop to end the inning.
Louisiana Tech 4, NC State 3
Top of the fourth
McConnell strikes out swinging, and Corona grounds out to third base for a quick two outs.
Matulia singled and advanced to second base on a throwing error by Mensik. Matulia reaches third on a wild pitch.
Garcia fouls out to first base, leaving a runner at third at the end of the top half of the inning.
Louisiana Tech 4, NC State 2
Bottom of the third continued
Tatum steals second, but Torres grounds out to shortstop to end the inning.
Louisiana Tech 4, NC State 2
Rain Delay Over
Bottom of the third
NC State is on the board after a based loaded, two-out single from designated hitter Terrell Tatum scored a pair.
Hard rains however prompted a delay with the Pack having runners at the corners.
Louisiana Tech 4, NC State 2
Top of the third
Shortstop Alex Gray strikes out looking for out No. 1.
Young walks off of a full count.
Wells grounds out to shortstop, Young reaches second off of a failed double play attempt.
Bates homers down the right field line, sending in Young.
Willadsen strikes out Netterville to get out of the top half of the inning.
Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0
Bottom of the second
Designated hitter Terrell Tatum reaches first on a fielding error by the first baseman. He then reaches second on a wild pitch.
Shortstop Jose Torres fouls out to right field, Tatum reaches third.
Catcher Luca Tresh strikes out swinging, as does right fielder Devonte Brown, which strands a runner at third to end the inning.
Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0
Top of the second
Catcher Jorge Corona grounds out to third baseman Vojtech Mensik for out No. 1.
Philip Matulia rips a single into left field, but first baseman Manny Garcia grounds into a 6-4-3 double play to end the top half of the inning.
Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0
Bottom of the first
Leadoff Wolfpack batter Austin Murr rips a single to right field.
Center fielder Tyler McDonough grounds into a 1-6-3 double play for the first two outs.
Left fielder Jonny Butler flies out to center field to end the inning.
Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0
Top of the first
Leadoff hitter Taylor Young grounds out to the shortstop for out number one.
Willadsen walks Hunter Wells, and center fielder Parker Bates rips a two-run homer to right field.
Outfielder Steele Netterville grounds out to second base, and Willadsen catches a line drive from Taylor Young to get out of the top half of the inning.
Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0
Pregame
The second-seeded Wolfpack defeated third-seeded Alabama 8-1 Friday and went on to beat top-seed and host Louisiana Tech 8-3 Saturday to remain in the winner's bracket.
The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide 10-8 Sunday afternoon to stay alive, sending Alabama home in the double-elimination format.
Because NC State is currently 2-0 in regional play, the Wolfpack only needs one win with two opportunities ahead of it to advance to the Super Regionals against an opponent to be determined.
The Bulldogs, who are 2-1, would need to win tonight to force a winner-take-all contest at 4 p.m. A loss either Sunday or Monday would eliminate Louisiana Tech.
Starting Pitchers
Freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Willadsen will get the start tonight for NC State. He is 4-3 this season with a 4.76 ERA in 73.2 innings pitched.
Louisiana Tech will start sophomore righty Greg Martinez, who is 4-0 with a 7.22 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched.
How To Watch
The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and can be viewed on the WatchESPN app. The contest will also be heard on WKNC 88.1 FM in the local Raleigh area.
