NC State baseball advances to Super Regionals with 14-7 win over La. Tech

NC State baseball won the Ruston Regional Sunday with a 14-7 win over host and top seed Louisiana Tech. The Wolfpack (32-17, 19-14 ACC) advanced to the Super Regionals, where it will face the winner of the Fayetteville, Ark. Regional in a best-of-three series for a spot in the College World Series. The Super Regional appearance will be the fifth of head coach Elliott Avent's career, and his first since 2013. The last time the program reached the Super Regionals in 2013, it advanced to the College World Series, which is Elliott's lone appearance in Omaha in his 25 seasons in Raleigh. All nine Wolfpack batters in the lineup had a hit in the Sunday evening, Regional-clinching win. The Pack trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the third, but a Terrell Tatum single scored two before a rain delay that lasted less than 30 minutes. NC State tied up the game in fifth off of a one-run double from Jonny Butler and took its first lead when Devonte Brown smashed a grand slam over the right-field fence. The Wolfpack followed it up with a four-inning sixth, which gave it a 13-5 lead heading into the seventh. Here was the full recap from the game:

Center fielder Tyler McDonough went 2-of-5, batted in two runs and scored twice in NC State's 8-3 win over Louisiana Tech Saturday. (GoPack.com)

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SRUdJT05BTCBDSEFNUFMhIFdFJiMzOTtSRSBIRUFERUQgVE8gVEhF IFNVUEVSUyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FLbXFPZnhxSFIiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hS21xT2Z4cUhSPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7ICNQYWNr OSDimr7vuI8gKEBOQ1N0YXRlQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNTdGF0ZUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDAxNzM0NzM3 MjA3NTY2MzM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNywgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Top of the ninth

McLeod strikes out swinging for out No. 1. Young flies out to left field for out No. 2. Wells singles to shortstop. Bates grounds out to shortstop to end the game. NC State advances to the Super Regionals. FINAL: NC State 14, Louisiana Tech 7

Bottom of the eighth

Righty Cade Hodges enters the game for Gibson. He has a season ERA of 4.32 in 8.1 innings pitched. Torres strikes out swinging. Tresh draws a walk, putting a runner at first with one out. Brown doubles to right-center, Tresh advances to third. Mensik reaches first on a fielder's choice, Tresh called out at home. The call is under review. Call confirmed, two outs with runners at first and second. Righty Tyler Follis enters the game to replaces Hodges. Follis has a season ERA of 7.00 in 9.0 innings pitched. Jarrett draws a walk to load the bases. Murr singled to shortstop, Brown scores and the bases remain loaded with McDonough stepping up to the plate. McDonough reaches on a fielder's choice, but Murr is out at second to end the inning. NC State 14, Louisiana Tech 7

Top of the eighth

McConnell doubles to center field. Hasler strikes out looking, and Matulia strikes out swinging for the first two outs. Garcia hits a quick liner to shallow left, but Torres makes a diving catch to end the top half of the inning. NC State 13, Louisiana Tech 7

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFU4oGJ77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1JvYWRUb09tYWhhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm9hZFRvT21haGE8L2E+IHgg8J+OpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVCYXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkNTdGF0ZUJhc2ViYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vS0h1OWN2WnZqUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tIdTljdlp2alM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkNBQSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQE5DQUFDV1MpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNBQUNXUy9zdGF0dXMvMTQwMTcy OTMxNDg4MjczNjEyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDcsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bottom of the seventh

Jarrett reaches first on a bunt to the pitcher. He attempts to steal second on a bobbled pitch, beats the throw but overslides the bag and is tagged out for out No. 1. Murr strikes out swinging for out No. 2. McDonough rips a line drive into right center for a single. He steals second on a wild pitch. He reaches third on another wild pitch. Butler walks on a full count, giving the Pack runners at the corners with two outs. Butler steals second, but Tatum strikes out swinging to end the inning. NC State 13, Louisiana Tech 7

Top of the seventh

Lefty Chris Villaman enters the game to replace Willadsen. Villaman has a season ERA of 4.33 in 54.0 innings pitched. Adarius Myers comes in to pinch hit for Ray, but he strikes out swinging. Young bloops one down the right-field line for a single. Wells sends one over the left-field fence for a two-run homer. Bates flies out to left field. Netterville strikes out swinging to retire the side. NC State 13, Louisiana Tech 7

Bottom of the sixth

McDonough singles to left field. Lefty Cade Gibson comes in to replace Ellis. Gibson has a season ERA of 6.20 in 69.2 innings pitched. Butler singles up the middle, McDonough advances to second. Tatum reaches first on a bunt, Butler to second, McDonough to third. Torres rips one down the right-field line, and it stays fair for a double, sending Butler and McDonough in. Tatum reaches third. Tresh steps up to the plate with runners at second and third with no outs. He grounds out to shortstop, but Tatum scores and Torres advances to third with one out. Brown hits a sacrifice fly to center field, sending in Torres. Mensik flies out to left to end the inning. NC State 13, Louisiana Tech 5

Top of the sixth

Corona strikes out swinging for out No. 1. Matulia strikes out swinging, and Garcia flies out to right field to retire the side 1-2-3. NC State 9, Louisiana Tech 5

Bottom of the fifth

Murr singles up the middle to give the Pack a runner at first with no outs. McDonough rips a double into right field and sends Murr to third. Butler singles to right field, driving in Murr and McDonough to tie the game with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Lefty Kyle Griffen enters the game to replace Martinez. Griffen has a season ERA of 8.88 in 25.1 innings pitched. Tatum singles to left field, sending Butler to second. Torres draws a walk after taking 11 pitches in a single at-bat, loading the bases with no outs. Lefty Nick Ellis enters the game to replace Griffen, who faced two batters. Ellis has a season ERA of 9.00 in 14.0 innings pitched. Tresh, who homered in his last at-bat, comes up to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. He flies out to right field for out No. 1. Brown rips a deep fly ball to right field, and it flies over the fence for a grand slam. Six runs for the Pack in the bottom of the sixth with one out. Mensik strikes out swinging for out No. 2. Jarrett singles, but Murr grounds out to second base to end the inning. NC State 9, Louisiana Tech 5

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNSB8IEpPTk5ZIEJBUlJFTFMgVElFUyBJVCBVUCE8YnI+PGJyPvCf k7pFU1BOMzxicj48YnI+TkNTVSA1LCBMQSBURUNIIDUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlId1RxRFdCVVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85SHdUcURX QlVWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7ICNQYWNrOSDimr7vuI8gKEBOQ1N0YXRlQmFz ZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNTdGF0ZUJh c2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDAxNzA5NTY2MTk5NDA2NTk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5KlQk9PTS4uLkdSQU5EIFNMQU3wn5KlPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JvYWRUb09tYWhhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm9hZFRvT21haGE8L2E+IHgg8J+O pSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVCYXNlYmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkNTdGF0ZUJhc2ViYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTHZnWmwxdFlCNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0x2Z1psMXRZQjc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkNBQSBCYXNlYmFsbCAo QE5DQUFDV1MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNBQUNX Uy9zdGF0dXMvMTQwMTcxNjE4NzI2OTA1ODU2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Top of the fifth

Ray and Young ground out in the infield for a quick two outs. Wells singles to center field. Bates hits a two-out triple off of the center-field wall, sending Wells home from first. Netterville draws a walk, leaving runners on the corners. McConnell lines out to Torres with two runners on base. Louisiana Tech 5, NC State 3

Bottom of the fourth

Tresh crushes a solo homer to center field to shrink the deficit to one. Brown flies out to right field, Mesnik grounds out to shortstop and Jarrett grounds out to the shortstop to end the inning. Louisiana Tech 4, NC State 3

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNCB8IExVQ0EgVFJFU0ggU09MTyBTSE9UISBIZSBwdWxscyB1cyB3 aXRoaW4gb25lITxicj48YnI+8J+TukVTUE4zPGJyPjxicj5OQ1NVIDMsIExB IFRFQ0ggNCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZWZQSGt6b0g3eSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VmUEhrem9IN3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgI1BhY2s5 IOKavu+4jyAoQE5DU3RhdGVCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDE3MDQ0MjUx MzYxNTY2NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA3LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5KjIG51bWJlciAxNCBvZiB0aGUgeWVhciBmb3IgTHVjYSBUcmVz aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV1Bwa1VBYXlPbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1dQcGtVQWF5T248L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgI1BhY2s5IOKavu+4 jyAoQE5DU3RhdGVCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDE3MDU1MTAzMTE2NTc0 NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Top of the fourth

McConnell strikes out swinging, and Corona grounds out to third base for a quick two outs. Matulia singled and advanced to second base on a throwing error by Mensik. Matulia reaches third on a wild pitch. Garcia fouls out to first base, leaving a runner at third at the end of the top half of the inning. Louisiana Tech 4, NC State 2

Bottom of the third continued

Tatum steals second, but Torres grounds out to shortstop to end the inning. Louisiana Tech 4, NC State 2

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5IGlzIGJhY2sgdW5kZXJ3YXkgaW4gUnVzdG9uLi4ud2UgcGlj ayB1cCB3aXRoIFRhdHVtIGFuZCBNY0Rvbm91Z2ggYXQgdGhlIGNvcm5lcnMg d2l0aCB0d28gb3V0cyBhbmQgVG9ycmVzIGJhdHRpbmcgaW4gdGhlIGJvdHRv bSBvZiB0aGUgdGhpcmQgKDAtMSBjb3VudCkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9rQVZEM1RCSzJFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va0FWRDNUQksyRTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyAjUGFjazkg4pq+77iPIChATkNTdGF0ZUJhc2ViYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVCYXNlYmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTQwMTY5OTYyODk2NjMwMTY5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Rain Delay Over

Bottom of the third

NC State is on the board after a based loaded, two-out single from designated hitter Terrell Tatum scored a pair. Hard rains however prompted a delay with the Pack having runners at the corners. Louisiana Tech 4, NC State 2

Top of the third

Shortstop Alex Gray strikes out looking for out No. 1. Young walks off of a full count. Wells grounds out to shortstop, Young reaches second off of a failed double play attempt. Bates homers down the right field line, sending in Young. Willadsen strikes out Netterville to get out of the top half of the inning. Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0

Bottom of the second

Designated hitter Terrell Tatum reaches first on a fielding error by the first baseman. He then reaches second on a wild pitch. Shortstop Jose Torres fouls out to right field, Tatum reaches third. Catcher Luca Tresh strikes out swinging, as does right fielder Devonte Brown, which strands a runner at third to end the inning. Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0

Top of the second

Catcher Jorge Corona grounds out to third baseman Vojtech Mensik for out No. 1. Philip Matulia rips a single into left field, but first baseman Manny Garcia grounds into a 6-4-3 double play to end the top half of the inning. Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0

Bottom of the first

Leadoff Wolfpack batter Austin Murr rips a single to right field. Center fielder Tyler McDonough grounds into a 1-6-3 double play for the first two outs. Left fielder Jonny Butler flies out to center field to end the inning. Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0

Top of the first

Leadoff hitter Taylor Young grounds out to the shortstop for out number one. Willadsen walks Hunter Wells, and center fielder Parker Bates rips a two-run homer to right field. Outfielder Steele Netterville grounds out to second base, and Willadsen catches a line drive from Taylor Young to get out of the top half of the inning. Louisiana Tech 2, NC State 0

Pregame

The second-seeded Wolfpack defeated third-seeded Alabama 8-1 Friday and went on to beat top-seed and host Louisiana Tech 8-3 Saturday to remain in the winner's bracket. The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide 10-8 Sunday afternoon to stay alive, sending Alabama home in the double-elimination format. Because NC State is currently 2-0 in regional play, the Wolfpack only needs one win with two opportunities ahead of it to advance to the Super Regionals against an opponent to be determined. The Bulldogs, who are 2-1, would need to win tonight to force a winner-take-all contest at 4 p.m. A loss either Sunday or Monday would eliminate Louisiana Tech. Starting Pitchers Freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Willadsen will get the start tonight for NC State. He is 4-3 this season with a 4.76 ERA in 73.2 innings pitched. Louisiana Tech will start sophomore righty Greg Martinez, who is 4-0 with a 7.22 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched. How To Watch The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and can be viewed on the WatchESPN app. The contest will also be heard on WKNC 88.1 FM in the local Raleigh area.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXIgc3RhcnRpbmcgbGluZXVwIGZvciB0b25pZ2h0Ljxicj48YnI+ 8J+TujxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TQUtxYWZkQTVZIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vU0FLcWFmZEE1WTwvYT48YnI+8J+Tu1dLTkMgODguMi88YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FKU2FuZGVyc1B4UD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQUpTYW5kZXJzUHhQPC9hPiA8YnI+8J+TijxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TMDgyRkhSM2piIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vUzA4MkZI UjNqYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tuYURSdGwwTFMiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LbmFEUnRsMExTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7ICNQYWNr OSDimr7vuI8gKEBOQ1N0YXRlQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNTdGF0ZUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDAxNjcyNjcz MDg4ODYwMTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNiwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIHRvcHMgd2l0aCB3aGl0ZSBwYW50cyBjb21ibyB0b25pZ2h0 LiBXZSB3aWxsIGJlIHRoZSBob21lIHRlYW0uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby83Uk02MDQxSlBTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN1JNNjA0MUpQUzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyAjUGFjazkg4pq+77iPIChATkNTdGF0ZUJhc2ViYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVCYXNlYmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTQwMTY2OTE3MzQxMTkxMzczMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==