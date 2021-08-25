NC State baseball updates its 2022 roster

Here is a look at the most recent updates to the roster.

Although head coach Elliott Avent's squad was hit hard by the MLB Draft, with eight players picked and a ninth, third baseman Vojtech Mensik , signing an undrafted free agent contract, the veteran Pack manager has been able to restock his team.

Between junior colleges and major schools, NC State added nine players:

• Redshirt junior infielder Josh Hood was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 20th round but elected to come to NC State instead. Hall was the unanimous selection for Ivy League Rookie of the Year and was first-team all-conference in 2019 when he batted .331 with a team-best eight homers for Penn.

COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season after eight games, and the Ivy League called off baseball last spring, too.

• Versatile Sam Hall is the rare transfer from one ACC school, Clemson, to another. Primarily a second baseman last season, Hall hit .241 with four homers and six doubles and owned a .405 on-base percentage. He also has experience playing shortstop and outfield at Clemson. His best season for the Tigers may have been in 2018 when Hall hit .257 with seven homers and 12 doubles and swiped 30 bases.

• NC State landed a pair of batters from Charlotte's strong team that made it to the NCAA Tournament. Outfielder Dominic Pilolli was a .274 hitter with four homers, two triples and five doubles before his season was ended by an injury after 29 games. He also had nine stolen bases.

Infielder LuJames Groover III was a freshman sensation for the 49ers, hitting a team-best .351 in 54 games, 50 of them starts. He had four homers and was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team.

• Catcher Jacob Godman, who started his career at UNLV, hit .330 in 37 games last season at College of Southern Nevada with a pair of homers while reaching base at a .433 clip.

Another catcher who transferred in is Matt Oldham from Elon. Oldham hit .216 in 22 games last season.

• Palomar College in San Marcos, Calif., did not play baseball last spring, but in 2020 outfielder Brady LaVoie hit .327 in 18 games before the season was ended because of COVID-19. He had a pair of homers, six doubles and a triple at that point.

• Two pitchers from the junior college ranks were added. Logan Adams, a 6-foot-6 righty that was at the College of Central Florida in Ocala in 2021, had a 3.80 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) and 47.1 innings last spring. He struck out 57 batters.

Righty Justin Lawson pitched two seasons and in 16 games (10 starts) at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, La., and had a 4-4 record over 64.1 innings, allowing only 48 hits while striking out an impressive 96 batters.