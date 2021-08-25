NC State baseball updates its 2022 roster
Although head coach Elliott Avent's squad was hit hard by the MLB Draft, with eight players picked and a ninth, third baseman Vojtech Mensik, signing an undrafted free agent contract, the veteran Pack manager has been able to restock his team.
Here is a look at the most recent updates to the roster.
Transfer additions
Between junior colleges and major schools, NC State added nine players:
• Redshirt junior infielder Josh Hood was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 20th round but elected to come to NC State instead. Hall was the unanimous selection for Ivy League Rookie of the Year and was first-team all-conference in 2019 when he batted .331 with a team-best eight homers for Penn.
COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season after eight games, and the Ivy League called off baseball last spring, too.
• Versatile Sam Hall is the rare transfer from one ACC school, Clemson, to another. Primarily a second baseman last season, Hall hit .241 with four homers and six doubles and owned a .405 on-base percentage. He also has experience playing shortstop and outfield at Clemson. His best season for the Tigers may have been in 2018 when Hall hit .257 with seven homers and 12 doubles and swiped 30 bases.
• NC State landed a pair of batters from Charlotte's strong team that made it to the NCAA Tournament. Outfielder Dominic Pilolli was a .274 hitter with four homers, two triples and five doubles before his season was ended by an injury after 29 games. He also had nine stolen bases.
Infielder LuJames Groover III was a freshman sensation for the 49ers, hitting a team-best .351 in 54 games, 50 of them starts. He had four homers and was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team.
• Catcher Jacob Godman, who started his career at UNLV, hit .330 in 37 games last season at College of Southern Nevada with a pair of homers while reaching base at a .433 clip.
Another catcher who transferred in is Matt Oldham from Elon. Oldham hit .216 in 22 games last season.
• Palomar College in San Marcos, Calif., did not play baseball last spring, but in 2020 outfielder Brady LaVoie hit .327 in 18 games before the season was ended because of COVID-19. He had a pair of homers, six doubles and a triple at that point.
• Two pitchers from the junior college ranks were added. Logan Adams, a 6-foot-6 righty that was at the College of Central Florida in Ocala in 2021, had a 3.80 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) and 47.1 innings last spring. He struck out 57 batters.
Righty Justin Lawson pitched two seasons and in 16 games (10 starts) at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, La., and had a 4-4 record over 64.1 innings, allowing only 48 hits while striking out an impressive 96 batters.
Returning players
Two left-handed pitchers are back on the NC State roster that were previous question marks.
Notably, senior David Harrison is back after appearing in four games in 2021 before off the field matters sidelined him. Harrison has 44 career appearances, 17 of them starts, and thrown 102.1 innings for the Pack. He has a career 3.96 ERA and allowed 99 hits while striking out 94 batters.
Canaan Silver has elected to use a super senior year. He was limited to six appearances before a mid-season injury limited his availability in 2021. Silver has pitched in 28 games in his career for NC State, mostly in relief, and 62.2 innings with a 4.88 ERA.
Recruits
Thirteen prep products were signed for baseball and enrolled. That group included infielder Payton Green from Cary, N.C. Green was picked in the 15th round by the Boston Red Sox but did not sign professionally.
Green is rated by Perfect Game USA at No. 8 in the state of North Carolina's 2021 class, one of two top 10 signees that enrolled for the Wolfpack. Catcher Jacob Cozart from High Point is at No. 4.
Other in-state signees rated in the state's top 100 include right handed pitcher Brandon Hudson from Waxhaw (No. 13), left handed pitcher Win Scott from Jamestown (No. 22), right handed pitcher Carson Kelly from Sanford (No. 26), right handed pitcher Jacob Halford from Gastonia (No. 36), left-handed pitcher Garrett Moffett from Cary (No. 60), infielder Will Marcy from Raleigh (No. 71), outfielder Carter Lindsay from Fairview (No. 72), outfielder Chase Nixon from Wilmington (No. 78) and left-handed pitcher Jacob Dienes from Raleigh (No. 79)
Many had expected infielder Tommy White from St. Pete Beach, Fla., to be drafted, but presumably due to contract demands he went unselected. Perfect Game USA has White rated as the top third base prospect in the high school class of 2021.
The only other out-of-state signee to join NC State was right-handed pitcher Sam Griesbauer from East Falmouth, Mass. Perfect Game listed Greisbaeur as the No. 6 player from his state.
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|
18
|
Tommy White
|
3B
|
St. Pete Beach, Fla.
|
133
|
Jacob Cozart
|
C
|
High Point, N.C.
|
293
|
Payton Green
|
SS
|
Cary, N.C.
|
472
|
Brandon Hudson
|
RHP
|
Waxhaw, N.C.
Additional departures
Two players that could have returned with additional eligibility remaining but elected not to were right-handed pitchers Cameron Cotter and Dalton Feeney. An injury sidelined Cotter, who was a potential closer for NC State, in 2021, while Feeney is not going to take advantage of his super senior year.
Feeney appeared in 17 games last season, fourth most on the team, but was inconsistent with an 8.83 ERA and allowing 24 hits over 17.1 innings.
Right-handed pitcher Logan Bender, who saw action in two games in relief and reserve catchers Danny Carnazzo and Bryce Behmer went into the transfer portal. Carnazzo played in 12 games, making three stars, but was just 1 for 13 at the plate. Behmer did not see game action.
