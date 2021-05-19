NC State Wolfpack baseball Jonny Butler is riding an impressive hot streak

NC State junior outfielder Jonny Butler is a Channahon, Ill., native who grew up a fan of the Chicago Cubs, and his favorite player was former Cub Kyle Schwarber, now of the Washington Nationals.

Why did Butler like Schwarber so much?

He grew to admire the big leaguer when during the 2016 World Series run, Schwarber overcome a gruesome knee injury in the early portions of the season to return in time to take at bats as a designated hitter in the 7-game series win for Chicago.

“I just thought that was incredible,” Butler said.

A similar word can be used to describe Butler’s play of late. He was named ACC Player of the Week as he continued a torrid stretch that has him currently leading the league with a .387 batting average. He sports an incredible OPS of 1.159 and is 12 for 12 on stolen bases.

Yet most importantly for Butler is that NC State has gone from a 1-8 start in ACC play to being 17-13 in the league and 26-14 overall.

“Right now I am having a lot of fun playing this game,” Butler admitted. “It’s great to be out there winning with the guys. It feels good knowing that the hard work is paying off.”

In Butler’s last eight games, He has multiple hits in each contest, going a scorching 21 for 37 at the plate, including five homers, two doubles and a triple.