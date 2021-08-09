NC State athletics represented with three medals in the Olympics

NC State second-year volleyball coach Luka Slabe will have some gold to show off to his team, who starts its regular season Aug. 21 with a home match against Coastal Carolina. Slabe was an assistant coach on Team USA's women's volleyball team that captured the country's first ever Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil (3-0) on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics.

NC State volleyball coach Luka Slabe took home the gold medal in the Olympics as an assistant on Team USA's team. (Luka Slabe)

Slabe's gold is not the lone medal won by a NC State affiliated representative. Former rifle star Lucas Kozeniesky won the silver medal in the mixed 10 meter air rifle, complimenting the silver Kozeniesky captured in the 2018 World Championship for the 50 meter team rifle. And in a development that highlights the promising immediate future for the men's swimming program, incoming recruit Noe Ponti from Switzerland won a bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly. The 20-year old was a semifinalist in the 200-meter butterfly as well, and he was heralded as one of the future breakout stars of swimming. Ponti helped the Swiss 800 free relay team finish sixth, too.

Here is a rundown of how the others from the Wolfpack did in Tokyo. • Former NC State swimmer Simonas Bilis was supposed to swim anchor for Lithuania on the 4x100 medley relay, but Lithuania was disqualified for jumping too early on its first exchange. • Former Wolfpack track star Gabriele Cunningham made it to the finals of the 100 meter hurdles where she finished in seventh place in a time of 13.01 seconds, less than a half second away from the bronze place finisher. • Former softball player Tatyana Forbes played in all but one game for Team Mexico, primarily in left field but also as a pinch runner and centerfielder. Mexico had a chance to medal but fell 3-2 to Canada in the bronze medal game. • Swimmer Sophie Hansson, coming off NCAA titles in the 100 and 200 breaststroke races at NC State and represented Sweden in both versions of the event. She advanced to the 100-meter finals and was a medal contender but finished sixth.

Sophie Hansson finished sixth in the 100-meter breaststroke finals. (NC State media relations)