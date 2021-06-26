NC State's College World Series run is over

While many NC State fans were sleeping, the end of the baseball season became official.

The NCAA announced that the scheduled do-or-die game for June 26 against Vanderbilt was a no contest after reportedly more positive COVID-19 tests came back from NC State, and that the Commodores would instead advance to the championship series.

Reporting from D1Baseball.com's Aaron Fitt:

"According to multiple sources, two unvaccinated NC State players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, prompting the NCAA to test the entire roster, including vaccinated players. Four positive tests came back from that round of testing, prompting the no-contest ruling. All four of the latest positive tests came from vaccinated individuals who were in the dugout for Friday’s game against Vanderbilt, per multiple sources."

NC State was 2-0 in the College World Series before the positive COVID tests results. It played in a spirited effort with just 13 players in a 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt Friday afternoon.

The no-contest ends the Pack's third CWS appearance and its deepest run into the event. Vanderbilt will face either Mississippi State or Texas in a best of three for the title.