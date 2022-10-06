Doeren and the No. 14-ranked Wolfpack host Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. It’s the kind of contest that could define a season in the sense of showing where NC State’s head space is after losing 30-20 at Clemson last Saturday.

NC State coach Dave Doeren is making sure the Wolfpack know what is still on the line this season.

“I think guys were anxious to get back on the grass Tuesday,” Doeren said. “They wanted to start working on the next thing they could have. The hardest part is the Sunday-Monday after a loss.

“You get into the next team and the game plan, and guys came out gave really good energy.”

Doeren views the Wolfpack having seven more opportunities on the horizon.

“We have to go one at a time, but as you have seen, college football changes week-to-week,” Doeren said. “All the hype is on a team, and then things change. There is a lot of football left.”

Doeren said even the coaches had to make sure to check the emotions going into this week, so it isn’t just 18-to-24-year-olds with emotions.

“You have to be able to move on,” Doeren said. “It’s a 24-hour rule that we have, win or loss, but if you are grieving the loss or celebrating the win, you have to move on and get ready for the next game.”

The Seminoles are 4-1 but also coming off a loss — home vs. Wake Forest on Saturday. FSU hasn’t had a winning season since going 7-6 in 2017.

“It’s the best Florida State we’ve played in a long time,” Doeren said. “They are a very athletic offense and an experienced team. They’ve grabbed a lot of players out of the portal. The quarterback [Jordan Travis] is playing tremendous.”

Doeren said the Wolfpack are at that point in the season where some minor injuries are starting to show up. He does think junior H-back Trent Pennix could be back in the near future, which would give the offense one more weapon. Pennix caught three pass for 97 yards and a touchdown at FSU in a 28-14 win Nov. 6, 2021.

“Losing Dylan Parham to graduation and the NFL, and now Trent, two really good players,” Doeren said. “Trent in this game, was huge last year in that win. We miss him.

“Hopefully, we have him back next week, or the week after. He’s trending toward next week. He was out there running around today.”