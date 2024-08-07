NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers glad to be home
Few players in the Triangle had NC State recruited harder to stay home than former Rolesville (N.C.) High wide receiver Noah Rogers.
Rogers picked Ohio State over NC State, North Carolina and others, but after redshirting his freshman year, he wanted to come back home and picked the Wolfpack.
Click below to watch the video:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE