Much has changed since NC State topped Louisiana Tech 34-27 on Oct. 2, 2021, in Raleigh.

Injured safety Devan Boykin is the lone starter from the contest for NC State. Senior cornerback Aydan White came off the bench and had an interception in the victory. Current senior running back Demarcus Jones, redshirt junior middle linebacker Caden Fordham, senior defensive end Davin Vann and senior right guard Timothy McKay also logged snaps.