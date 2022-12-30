NC State vs. Maryland bowl game updates
NC State is seeking its ninth win in an up-and-down season and some momentum for the offseason, especially at the quarterback position.
NC State will be without starting left guard Chandler Zavala, defensive back Devan Boykin, H-back Trent Pennix and backup running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and
The Wolfpack already had center Grant Gibson, defensive end Savion Jackson, nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and quarterback Devin Leary injured, plus starting wide receiver Devin Carter entered the transfer portal.
Follow along for updates throughout the game.
NC State tacks on three points (1:15 p.m.)
Christopher Dunn makes the 19-yard field goal and Maryland's lead is cut to 10-6 with 4:37 left in the second quarter.
Circus catch for score (1:04 p.m.)
Wide receiver Octavian Smith with the difficult grab in the end zone for a 19-yard score, and Maryland leads 10-3 with 8:07 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (12:40 p.m.)
Maryland ties the game 3-3 (12:29 p.m.)
Maryland kicker Chad Ryland ties the game 3-3 with a 42-yard field goal with 3:24 left in the first quarter.
NC State gets on the board (12:22 p.m.)
Christopher Dunn makes the 38-yard field goal with 6:10 left in the first quarter to give the Wolfpack a 3-0 lead.
Starting quarterbacks (12:10 p.m.)
NC State started redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley, and Maryland had redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. get the start, instead of Taulia Tagovailoa. The latter came in for the second drive.
