NC State coach Kevin Keatts said the combination of playing its rivals in North Carolina, plus it being a Quadrant I opportunity, has helped raise the stakes Saturday.

The NC State at North Carolina game will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack are riding a four-game winning streak and are ranked No. 27 in the country in the Net Basketball Rankings.

NC State will also find out in the next 24 hours if junior center Ebenezer Dowuona will return to play UNC. NC State is already without senior center Dusan Mahorcic and redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark.

