NC State understand what is needed to make playoffs
CHARLOTTE — NC State doesn’t normally talk about the playoffs in the preseason, but they did Thursday at ACC Kickoff.
The change from a four-team playoff to a 12-team one has created hope for NC State, who hopes to battle for one of the 11 Power Four conference slots.
NC State coach Dave Doeren has explained to the team what is likely needed for the Wolfpack to reach the playoffs this season. NC State will need to either win the ACC or be among the top 11 teams, with a Group of Five member taking a spot.
