NC State trying to find itself after loss vs. Clemson

The Wolfpack opened the game making three three-pointers in a row, and then shooting from any range became a problem. NCSU shot just 31.7 percent from the field, while Clemson founds its offensive rhythm in the Tigers’ 70-65 victory at PNC Arena.

NC State appeared to be following a similar script Saturday, but then the offense took a turn south.

NC State fell to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the ACC, and play at Louisville on Wednesday. Clemson improved to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the league. NC State was in a very familiar spot with about 5-6 minutes left in the game — having a chance for a victory.

Clemson road 6-foot-10, 240-pound sophomore center P.J. Hall, who had 20 points and four blocks in the victory. CU won the battle in the paint 44-20, and not even dominating the free-throw line could close that gap for the Wolfpack.

“You look at their production in the post, and it wasn’t just P.J.,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “We got driven more than we would like to. I thought we got really hurt giving up 44 points in the paint. That isn’t a great formula for us to win.”

The center position has been a sore spot this season due to the injury of redshirt junior shot-blocker extraordinaire Manny Bates, and Hall’s performance was just the latest. It also didn’t help that NCSU’s three big men went a combined 0 of 3 for two points and three rebounds, all by sophomore Ebenezer Dowuona.

“We’ll keep working, we’ll get better, and we’ll figure out how to help our bigs,” Keatts said. “When we played against Virginia Tech, we did a lot of doubling of the post. Clemson did a good job of entering the ball from the high post.”

The other position that NC State struggled mightily was at shooting guard. Freshman Terquavion Smith and third-year sophomore Casey Morsell (nine points) combined for 2 of 14 from the field for 11 points.

Morsell said the Wolfpack’s offense simply can’t affect the defense.

“When we aren’t hitting shots, it snowballs into the defensive end,” Morsell said.

With two positions struggling mightily, the pressure on redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron increased as the game went on. He did his part with 27 points and seven rebounds, but the rest of the team went 10 of 40 from the field.

“I can’t say enough for what he’s done for this team so far,” Keatts said.

Another familiar part of the script of recent games, was NC State cut the lead to 55-53 with 6:32 left, after a Thomas Allen fastbreak basket. Clemson went on a 9-2 spurt and put the game away, leading 64-55 with 2:33 remaining.

Allen said Clemson played the way they expected the Tigers to play.

“We watched film the last two days and that is kind of how they play,” Allen said. “They don’t really pressure the ball like we do. They stay in the paint. That is why we had a lot o three-pointers tonight.”

Keatts pointed out that his team passed the ball much better in the win over Virginia Tech. NCSU had just eight assists and 15 turnovers against the Tigers.

“I felt we had some bright spots in the game,” Keatts said. “I though Seabron was Seabron. One of the biggest things we didn’t have is we have three guys who have played really well offensively for us, and when you look at it, Terquavion had an off night. He was 0 for 7, which you’ll get sometimes from a freshman. I thought Jericole [Hellems] had moments, but didn’t play great.”

Allen joined Seabron in double figures, getting 10 points in a start. The Raleigh native is more motivated by getting out of this recent rut of losing six of the last seven games.

“[Scoring] is all cool, but I want to win the game, I won’t lie,” Allen said.