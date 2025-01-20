NC State trying to blend new with old

NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows it is hard to predict future rosters due to the transfer portal, but year-to-year consistency and chemistry will always be big advantages.

NC State has been working in eight newcomers, and some of the players play differently than past Wolfpack standouts. The results dictate it has been hard to blend new players with veterans — NC State is 9-9 overall and 2-5 in the ACC. For instance, senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield wasn’t expected to be D.J. Burns, but what they had in common is the ability to score in the post.

Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds 21.2 minutes per game this season. He returned from injury and flashed his ability to impact games in the 65-62 loss against California. Still, his numbers and minutes are down from last year at Louisville, where he averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in 30.8 minutes a contest.

It also helps centers such as Burns or Huntley-Hatfield when they are on the same page with the guards.