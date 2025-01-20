Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 20, 2025
NC State trying to blend new with old
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows it is hard to predict future rosters due to the transfer portal, but year-to-year consistency and chemistry will always be big advantages.

NC State has been working in eight newcomers, and some of the players play differently than past Wolfpack standouts. The results dictate it has been hard to blend new players with veterans — NC State is 9-9 overall and 2-5 in the ACC. For instance, senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield wasn’t expected to be D.J. Burns, but what they had in common is the ability to score in the post.

Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds 21.2 minutes per game this season. He returned from injury and flashed his ability to impact games in the 65-62 loss against California. Still, his numbers and minutes are down from last year at Louisville, where he averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in 30.8 minutes a contest.

It also helps centers such as Burns or Huntley-Hatfield when they are on the same page with the guards.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In