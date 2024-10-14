NC State traveling three time zones away

in other news
NC State struggles to execute in scoring territory
The game began innocently enough, but one thing became clear — Syracuse was going to throw the football and NC State
Video reel: NC State players after 24-17 loss against Syracuse
NC State players Cedrick Bailey, Noah Rogers and Devon Betty met with the media after the 24-17 loss to Syracuse.
Turnovers doom NC State's chances in loss to Syracuse
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-17 loss against Syracuse.
Final: Syracuse 24, NC State 17
NC State fell to 3-4 and 0-3 in the ACC with a 24-17 loss against Syracuse on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset flips to NC State
Antioch (Tenn.) High senior tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset has verbally committed to NC State.
in other news
NC State struggles to execute in scoring territory
The game began innocently enough, but one thing became clear — Syracuse was going to throw the football and NC State
Video reel: NC State players after 24-17 loss against Syracuse
NC State players Cedrick Bailey, Noah Rogers and Devon Betty met with the media after the 24-17 loss to Syracuse.
Turnovers doom NC State's chances in loss to Syracuse
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-17 loss against Syracuse.
NC State doesn’t normally play in the state of California, but college football has forever been changed by conference realignment.
NC State's last trip to California ended negatively with the Holiday Day bowl canceled Dec. 28, 2021, against UCLA in San Diego, Calif.
NC State has only played in California twice before. The previous last time the Wolfpack played was at UCLA in a 7-0 loss Oct. 29, 1960. The Wolfpack had a two-game road series with the Bruins and also lost 21-12 on Nov. 13, 1959, under coach Earle Edwards.
NC State will be traveling across three time zones to play at California at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on the ACC Network. The temperature is scheduled for 77 degrees and 52,428 fans came to Memorial Stadium for the Bears home game against Miami (Fla.) with College GameDay in town. The average home attendance is 39,967 this season.
NC State plays at Stanford in 2026, and at California in 2028 in the near future in ACC action, so this will be part of the new normal.
- WR
- WR
- RB
- TE
- C
- CB
- RB
- DE
- OG
- OT