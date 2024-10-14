NC State traveling three time zones away

NC State doesn’t normally play in the state of California, but college football has forever been changed by conference realignment.

NC State's last trip to California ended negatively with the Holiday Day bowl canceled Dec. 28, 2021, against UCLA in San Diego, Calif.

NC State has only played in California twice before. The previous last time the Wolfpack played was at UCLA in a 7-0 loss Oct. 29, 1960. The Wolfpack had a two-game road series with the Bruins and also lost 21-12 on Nov. 13, 1959, under coach Earle Edwards.

NC State will be traveling across three time zones to play at California at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on the ACC Network. The temperature is scheduled for 77 degrees and 52,428 fans came to Memorial Stadium for the Bears home game against Miami (Fla.) with College GameDay in town. The average home attendance is 39,967 this season.

NC State plays at Stanford in 2026, and at California in 2028 in the near future in ACC action, so this will be part of the new normal.