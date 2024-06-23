NC State tops Duke for senior running back R.J. Boyd
Senior running back R.J. Boyd of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County High has always liked NC State from the start.
Boyd's recruitment proved to be a simple one, with official visits to NC State and Duke, and a third trip to South Florida was canceled. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder had officially visited the Wolfpack on June 14-16, and running backs coach Todd Goebbel was the point man.
Boyd verbally committed to NC State on Sunday night to become the first running back in the Wolfpack's class of 2025. NCSU is also targeting Kentrell Rinehart of Columbus (Ohio) Westland, who is selecting his college July 5.
Boyd had 114 carries for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught seven catches for 44 yards in 10 games last fall.
NC State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Missouri, were Boyd's P4 offers. Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Elon, James Madison, Kent State and South Florida, have also offered. The Wolfpack offered him Jan. 17, 2024.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE