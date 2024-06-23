Senior running back R.J. Boyd of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County High has always liked NC State from the start. Boyd's recruitment proved to be a simple one, with official visits to NC State and Duke, and a third trip to South Florida was canceled. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder had officially visited the Wolfpack on June 14-16, and running backs coach Todd Goebbel was the point man.

Boyd verbally committed to NC State on Sunday night to become the first running back in the Wolfpack's class of 2025. NCSU is also targeting Kentrell Rinehart of Columbus (Ohio) Westland, who is selecting his college July 5. Boyd had 114 carries for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught seven catches for 44 yards in 10 games last fall. NC State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Missouri, were Boyd's P4 offers. Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Elon, James Madison, Kent State and South Florida, have also offered. The Wolfpack offered him Jan. 17, 2024.