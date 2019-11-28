Several practices in November would have been difficult due to rainy conditions, including this past Wednesday. The facility proved beneficial in preparing for North Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I think it was five years ago we were out there on the ryegrass and just falling down all over the place,” Doeren said. “At that time it was Dr. [Debbie] Yow [as athletic director], and I said, ‘You have to watch this. I can not train guys to be bigger, faster, stronger if all they do is slip and fall. This has changed everything for our offseason program.”



The facility, which opened in the summer of 2015, also pays in other ways.

“I’d say the development that we’ve been able to do in the offseason program, it obviously starts with a great plan with our coaches, but being able to have a facility where every single day you can go out there and get positive work done,” Doeren said.

What hasn’t been a concern this week is the players finding the right temperament in playing their rivals. Doeren knows it is an emotional game against the Tar Heels, but the emotions haven’t been overflowing this week. A good majority of NCSU players are from the state of North Carolina, and understand what the rivalry means.

“The biggest thing has been executing,” Doeren said. “We have to come out and play smart football and play for four quarters. We have to make the plays that are there to make. We both have 11 games of film to watch of each other.”

NC State is well-versed in the downfield abilities of junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome and sophomore Dyami Brown of the Tar Heels.

“They’ve got excellent receivers and the quarterback [freshman Sam Howell] is playing at a really high level and has done a great job for them,” Doeren said. “You have to defend the deep ball against these guys. They are going to take four, five or more.”

The other aspect Doeren has tried to incorporate whether indoors or outdoors is a chance for players that are redshirting a chance at extra development. With so many freshman being forced to play this season, it might not be as many, but that doesn’t mean some key freshman haven’t gone through the process such as right guard Timothy McKay, cornerback Shyheim Battle and quarterback Ty Evans, who all could play key roles in the future of Wolfpack football.

“The one thing you can’t do as a coach is create experience,” Doeren said. “You have to rep. Football is a game of repetition. The more they get, the better they will be.”

Doeren said he usually would give them 15 minutes or so every Thursday and Friday, and that is how the players would learn the NC State offense and defense. The players are on the scout team running other team’s schemes during part of practice. That is especially crucial this year without the extra practices from a bowl game.

“Now, when they go into spring ball, they aren’t learning the offense and defense,” Doeren said.

Doeren and the Wolfpack were at the Angus Barn in Raleigh, which has been a Thanksgiving Day tradition for the team over the years.

“That is such a good meal,” Doeren said. “I am a dark meat guy and will get my dark turkey and sweet potatoes and green bean casserole and pecan pie.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all the Wolfpack fans out there. Appreciate it and look forward to having your support this weekend.”