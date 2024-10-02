PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

NC State TE Dante Daniels finds love and football

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State redshirt junior tight end Dante Daniels had made some life-altering moves.

Daniels didn’t have stability and comfort growing up in Windsor, Ontario. He was homeless around 7 years old and formally adopted when he was 16. He was given the opportunity to attend Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan., where he had a new family of coaches and teammates. He also was able to meet Reagan Haneberg at Butler C.C, and that changed his life.

Daniels used his new-found resources and picked NC State over offers from Sam Houston State, Akron, Buffalo, Toledo, South Alabama, New Mexico State, Texas State, East Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, Eastern Kentucky and Bethune-Cookman.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1Q5SzVHa2FLWS1ZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

“My situation growing up, I didn't have much resources,” Daniels said. “I was adopted late and my foster family gave me a chance to play football in junior college. I went over there [to Butler C.C.], and you play stadiums that are smaller than high schools.”

Daniels said he originally preferred playing baseball as a pitcher, but then hurt his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow. He did start playing football at 8-9 years old. Coming to the U.S. to play basketball has been relatively common the last 25 years, but coming to play college football is more rare.

“I thought growing up with my situation, I always said to myself, ‘Why me? Why me?’” Daniels said. “I think now I would tell them, like, ‘Hey, God chose you for a reason to be in the spot you are.’ I wish I got closer to God younger, but it still happened to be later in my life.”

Daniels arrived in Raleigh last January for a new beginning. Progress on the field has proved to be slow, but steady. The 6-foot-6, 272-pound blocking tight end played less than three snaps the first three games. He caught his first pass for nine yards in the 59-35 loss to Clemson, and then he was rewarded with a season-high 19 snaps against Northern Illinois last Saturday.

“I’ve never been a group of people so amazing, like the coaches and teammates,” Daniels said. “I’m always nervous getting into a new group of people. The team has brought me in, and treated me like I’ve been there for years.”

Off the field, Daniels had a new plan to unveil.

“I’ve been with her for 3 1/2 years now, she’s amazing, and I decided — she works at a hair salon right now — and I was like, lets go to [Sarah P. Duke Gardens] botanical garden in Duke,” Daniels said. “I got down on one knee and I was shaking as I put the ring on. It was nerve-wracking, but the best thing to happen to me. It was raining.”

NC State tight end Justin Joly and long snapper Aiden Arias helped take pictures of the proposal. NCSU coach Dave Doeren called him at 10:30 p.m. to congratulate him, which he appreciated.

Getting engaged and getting an increase in playing time in a win made for a great weekend.

“It’s been pretty big honestly,” Daniels said. “My girlfriend, my fiancé now, is a great woman. [She] helped me honestly through this whole process from JuCo to here. It’s been honestly amazing. This week has been a blessing.”

Daniels has been dealing with big changes for several months now.

“As a husband soon, and as a teammate, coming from JuCo you don’t have much,” Daniels said. “I’m more grateful coming here. Honestly, I was more complacent when I got here. My fiancé was telling me, ‘Hey, you have to get back on your edge, C’mon.’”

Attending NC State and having the various amenities of a Division I athlete has been special for Daniels.

“Every day I wake up, I thank God,” Daniels said. “I went with Clemson, since I was a little boy, I've jumped playing Clemson. I cried going on that field. Cried before going to Panther Stadium [vs. Tennessee in Charlotte, N.C.].

“Coming here, getting the food you get here, the perks you get here, like the hot tub, cold tub treatment, all that stuff is just out of this world.”

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25jc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL25jLXN0YXRlLXRlLWRhbnRlLWRhbmllbHMtZmluZHMtbG92ZS1h bmQtZm9vdGJhbGwiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5jc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZu Yy1zdGF0ZS10ZS1kYW50ZS1kYW5pZWxzLWZpbmRzLWxvdmUtYW5kLWZvb3Ri YWxsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK