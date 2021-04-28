2022 running back Omarion Hampton of Cleveland High in Clayton, N.C. is one of the most sought-after backs in the country.

The 6-0, 210-pounder is ranked No. 129 overall and the No. 10 running back in his class nationally according to Rivals. He’s also ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

NC State was among the first offer, but he now has a long list to choose from, including notables Ohio State, Penn State, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan and Virginia Tech, among several others.

The Wolfpacker caught up with Hampton to get the latest on his recruitment and learn more about his interest in NC State.