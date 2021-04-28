The offers keep coming for class of 2023 running back Daylan Smothers of Vance High in Charlotte, N.C. One look at the 5-10, 173-pounder’s sophomore season highlight reel, and it’s easy to understand why.

NC State was among the first to offer the in-state talent, along with Virginia Tech, Penn State and South Carolina.

In the past 24 hours, Boston College, Wake Forest and Michigan State have joined the list that is sure to continue growing into the summer.

The Wolfpacker caught up with Smothers to get the latest on the explosive playmaker’s growing recruitment and his interest in NC State.