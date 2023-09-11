NC State coach Dave Doeren knew the game film would be telling following the Wolfpack’s 45-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Doeren held his weekly press conference, with a combination of regretting some of the mistakes and issues, but also feeling like his team can move forward as a better squad.

NC State hosts Virginia Military Institute, which is off to a 1-1 start, with a win over Davidson, but a loss against Bucknell. This will will be all about self-improvement for NC State, with the hope that the reserves can play the majority of the second half Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.