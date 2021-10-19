NC State starters Devin Carter and Dylan McMahon preview Miami
Ahead of Saturday's showdown at Miami, redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter and redshirt freshman guard Dylan McMahon, who both have started every game thus far this season, talk with the media.
Watch their press conferences below.
