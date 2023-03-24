The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Clark overcame two serious knee injuries to become a starter at La Salle. He suffered an ACL tear in his left knee at Cheltenham (Pa.) High, and then again his freshman year at La Salle. Clark also had two different coaches with the Explorers. He started his last two years at La Salle and averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 points per game in 2021-22.

NC State redshirt junior Jack Clark helped return the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament, but will be looking for a new school next year.

NC State actively went after him in the portal last spring and landed him April 19, 2022. His father John Clark had attended Saint Augustine’s in Raleigh.

Clark immediately filled a key void at power forward, only to have his season derailed by a grain injury Dec. 30. He returned to action Feb. 11 and scored in double figures in four of his last eight games. He had an ACC-high 15 points and nine boards in the 75-72 loss at Syracuse. Clark also had 21 points and 10 boards in the 74-63 win over Elon on Nov. 19, which was one of his two double-doubles on the season.

Clark averaged 9.0 points and 6.9 rebounds in 26.8 minutes of action this season. He shot 43.6 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from beyond the arc. He'll likely need some rehabilitation time to fully heal from his injury suffered at Clemson.

Clark is the second player to transfer this week, joining backup center Ebenezer Dowuona. The Wolfpack have two scholarships, but have several other players poised to make decisions, including sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith, who is a projected NBA Draft choice.