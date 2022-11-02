The wait is over with NC State playing Lees-McRae in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. tonight at PNC Arena.

NC State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith discussed some of his new teammates, being a role model to high school players, what areas he has improved on and what teammate he has to wait on each morning.

Smith averaged 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last year, and shot 39.8 percent from the field for the 11-21 Wolfpack. He was named preseason first-team All-ACC this past month.

The exhibition game is free to the public, and the regular season kicks off next Monday against Austin Peay.

Click below to watch the video: