NC State star Payton Wilson on comeback trail

Wilson was cleared healthy weeks ago, but he’s had to overcome several major injuries since his senior year at Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High. He suffered a torn ACL his senior year, and then re-injured it once he arrived at NC State. Wilson had shoulder surgery on both shoulders the spring of 2021, and then suffered another shoulder injury during the second game of the season against Mississippi State last year.

NC State redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson knew Wednesday’s first practice would be an emotional one.

“It was awesome because when I walked out on the field, I had to hold back tears,” Wilson said. “I do love this game. I’ve been playing this game since I was 5 years old and put my whole heart into it.

“It means the world to me. So many people sacrificed a lot for me to be here.”

Wilson had long planned to be getting ready for NFL training camp this summer, but life has delayed those plans.

“I say it is one day at a time,” Wilson said. “I don’t really look forward. I’ve kind of learned that due to injuries because they happen when they happen. I can’t control them.”

Wilson is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230-pounds, but said this was the best his body has ever felt. He also watched a lot of past film to mentally be ready for his comeback.

“This is as big as I’ve ever been, weigh the most and as fast as I’ve ever been,” Wilson said.

Wilson, Drake Thomas and Thayer Thomas, were able to spend time in the Bahamas as part of a NIL reward, but it is all about football now.

“I’ve been 100 percent honestly since I got out of spring ball,” Wilson said. ”I got cleared but just chilled until the summer.”

Wilson was able to lean on his family, friends and teammates during the tough times last year. He also had something former NC State star and Denver Broncos defender Bradley Chubb has told him that stuck with him — “You need to find something to love outside the game.” Wilson turned to his family and support system to figure out the “why” in his life.

Older brother Bryse Wilson had never been injured before but knew some of the issues Payton was facing. Bryce Wilson was a solid football prospect at Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High, but also had a golden right arm on the mound. He verbally committed to North Carolina baseball, but the Atlanta Braves drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he quickly made the majors on Aug. 20, 2018.

The 6-1, 250-pound Bryse Wilson is now with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he’s 7-13 overall with a 5.77 earned-run average in 177 2/3 innings.

“He’s awesome and my brother and I are really close,” Payton said. “I’m a family oriented person. During that time, my family and my brother were there. I had a shoulder to cry on if I needed one.”

Payton Wilson followed in his brother’s footsteps in becoming a multi-sport star at Orange High. He went outside the box in playing lacrosse and he was a quality wrestler. He verbally committed to North Carolina in the class fo 2018, but the Wolfpack never stopped recruiting him. Former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Dave Huxtable used to watch him in wrestling.

Wilson flipped to NC State and the match has been perfect outside of the injuries. Even with injuring his knee in high school, he held steady in the Rivals.com rankings and was No. 166 overall in the country and a four-star prospect. Wilson was the rare athlete, who if he wasn’t a star at outside linebacker, probably would have made a heck of a tight end or H-back.

Wilson overcame his double knee injury and an offseason 2019 arrest to have everything come together in the 2020 season. He was able to amass 108 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in just 10 games. Wilson became a team leader and was on the fast track to the NFL Draft. Then it slowly all came apart again.

“It has been freakish things,” Wilson said. “I can’t go out there and think about injuries. I play every play like it is my last and go 100 percent. I give everything I got every play.”

NC State quarterback Devin Leary was one of the players who kept Wilson’s spirits up. They were former roommates, but Wilson has struck out on his own with his girlfriend.

Wilson said Leary helps push him to be better all the time, and in turn Leary understands having football taken away from him with a season-ending injury in 2020.

“Payton is one of my best friends and were former roommates,” Leary said. “Payton is awesome. He love the game of football and loves competition. He loves everything that comes with the game. I just kept giving him positive assurance.”

Linebackers Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas also were part of Wilson’s inner circle. Moore could easily relate to what Wilson was going through because he tore his ACL against Miami (Fla.) in the seventh game of the season last year.

“I just tried to check up on them,” said Thomas about Wilson and Moore. “As you guys know, they had big plans for themselves, as we all do. We all have dreams and aspirations.

“I just wanted to show there is genuine love there.”