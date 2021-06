NC State star Elly Henes wins 5,000-meter national title

Like mother, like daughter.

Thirty years after Laurie Henes, now NC State's women's cross country and track coach, won the NCAA championships in the 5,000-meter outdoor title, her daughter Elly Henes did the same for NC State.

Henes took home the national championship in a time of 15:28.05. She is the first individual national title winner in track for NC State since Kristin Price won the 10,000-meter race.

It concludes an incredible career for Henes, who was a 9-time All-American entering the meet in track and cross country. The product of Green Hope High in Cary, N.C., is also a 5-time ACC champion, including the 2019 cross country title. She was selected as the Women’s Cross Country Performer of the Year after that, and in 2018 and 2021 was the ACC Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Year.