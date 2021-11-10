NC State signs Shawn Phillips, L.J. Thomas

Ranked as four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals … Ranked as No. 98 overall prospect in the country by Rivals … Attending Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Ariz., for his senior season … Played for Ypsi Prep in Ypsilant, Mich., as a junior … Attended Belmont High School in Dayton as a freshman and sophomore … Averaged 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks as a sophomore for the Bison.

Keatts on Phillips: “Shawn is a physical presence on the floor. He has great size, but also is light on his feet. He is a mobile post player who can alter and block shots and be a capable rebounder for us. I think he can immediately come in and be a difference maker for us in rebounding, shot blocking and scoring in the low post. He was on our radar for a few years now and every year you could see that he had gotten better and added another layer to his game.”