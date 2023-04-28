NC State signees Dennis Parker and Treymane Parker landed within a few spots of each other in the final Rivals150 rankings. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Dennis Parker was ranked No. 94 overall in the class of 2023 after a successful senior year at Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High. Trey Parker, a 6-2 and 175-pound point guard or combo guard, played for two different Overtime Elite squads and finished ranked No. 101 nationally.

NC State senior signee Dennis Parker helped Richmond (Va.) John Marshall go 28-0 and win the VHSL 2A state title game. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Trey Parker averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season. He shot 37.7 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three-point land. He scored 20-plus points in four games. Dennis Parker averaged 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for 28-0 John Marshall. He shot an impressive 58 percent from the field, 38 percent on three-pointers (45 of 120) and 66 percent at the free-throw line. His stats don’t include his numbers from playing in the nationally televised The Throne, where he two successful games.

Dennis Parker video library

Treymane Parker video library