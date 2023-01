It seemed fitting that NC State senior signee Treymane Parker is having his homecoming games at Raleigh Word of God.

Parker, who is from Fayetteville, N.C., was able to play in front of friends, family and NC State fans Monday night against Word of God. Parker and Overtime Elite are also playing Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian tonight at Word of God.

His journey from Fayetteville has landed him with the City Reapers, an Overtime Elite squad based in Atlanta. His mother is able to see him from time-to-time and his older half brother Kwe Parker now is also in Atlanta.