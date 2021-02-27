 NC State signee Terquavion Smith is excited to join the Wolfpack backcourt
NC State signee Terquavion Smith is excited to join the Wolfpack backcourt

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
NC State 2021 signee Terquavion Smith is in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A boy’s basketball playoffs for the fourth season in a row.

This year, however, he’s unquestionably the leader of Farmville Central High, the two-time defending state champions at the 2A level in the state of North Carolina.

The Jaguars are now three wins away from claiming their third-straight state title, and Smith has been a big reason why the team is considered one of the favorites to take home this year’s crown.

Smith, a 6-3, 175-pound, four-star shooting guard, led all scorers with 31 points in Farmville Central’s 99-82 second round win over South Granville High of Creedmoor (N.C) Thursday night.

He also added a team-high five assists, four rebounds and one steal and was matched up consistently against fellow future ACC guard Bobby Pettiford, who is a three-star 2021 Louisville signee.

2021 NC State signee Terquavion Smith scored 31 points in Farmville Central's 99-82 win over South Granville High in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. (Justin Williams, The Wolfpacker)

One year from now, he’ll be going up against ACC guards on a night-in, night-out basis once he becomes a member of the Wolfpack backcourt.

“I’m ready to get out there with those boys,” Smith said. “I’ve been in contact with those boys a lot, I know a lot of them already from AAU. I’m excited. I already look at them as brothers. I feel like I can feed off of them and we can feed off of each other. I feel like I’ll fit in well. Some of them are point guards, and I’m a shooting guard, so I can feed off of them and hope I can get them some more assists.’

