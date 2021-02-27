NC State 2021 signee Terquavion Smith is in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A boy’s basketball playoffs for the fourth season in a row.

This year, however, he’s unquestionably the leader of Farmville Central High, the two-time defending state champions at the 2A level in the state of North Carolina.

The Jaguars are now three wins away from claiming their third-straight state title, and Smith has been a big reason why the team is considered one of the favorites to take home this year’s crown.

Smith, a 6-3, 175-pound, four-star shooting guard, led all scorers with 31 points in Farmville Central’s 99-82 second round win over South Granville High of Creedmoor (N.C) Thursday night.

He also added a team-high five assists, four rebounds and one steal and was matched up consistently against fellow future ACC guard Bobby Pettiford, who is a three-star 2021 Louisville signee.