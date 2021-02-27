NC State signee Terquavion Smith is excited to join the Wolfpack backcourt
NC State 2021 signee Terquavion Smith is in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A boy’s basketball playoffs for the fourth season in a row.
This year, however, he’s unquestionably the leader of Farmville Central High, the two-time defending state champions at the 2A level in the state of North Carolina.
The Jaguars are now three wins away from claiming their third-straight state title, and Smith has been a big reason why the team is considered one of the favorites to take home this year’s crown.
Smith, a 6-3, 175-pound, four-star shooting guard, led all scorers with 31 points in Farmville Central’s 99-82 second round win over South Granville High of Creedmoor (N.C) Thursday night.
He also added a team-high five assists, four rebounds and one steal and was matched up consistently against fellow future ACC guard Bobby Pettiford, who is a three-star 2021 Louisville signee.
One year from now, he’ll be going up against ACC guards on a night-in, night-out basis once he becomes a member of the Wolfpack backcourt.
“I’m ready to get out there with those boys,” Smith said. “I’ve been in contact with those boys a lot, I know a lot of them already from AAU. I’m excited. I already look at them as brothers. I feel like I can feed off of them and we can feed off of each other. I feel like I’ll fit in well. Some of them are point guards, and I’m a shooting guard, so I can feed off of them and hope I can get them some more assists.’
