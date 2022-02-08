NC State signee Shawn Phillips gets big bump in rankings

The 7-foot, 250-pounder from Dayton, Ohio, rose up 45 spots to No. 53 in the country in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com. Phillips has enjoyed a solid senior year at Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian, often collecting a double-double for points and rebounds.

The latest update in the class of 2022 rankings proved to be kind to NC State signee Shawn Phillips .

NCSU assistant coach Mike Sumney helped land the big man Sept. 22 over West Virginia and others. He’s expected to solidify the center position next year in light of all the injuries this winter.

NC State could return redshirt junior Manny Bates and sophomores Ebenezer Dowuona and Jaylon Gibson, along with Phillips, giving the Wolfpack the depth it lacked this season. Freshman Ernest Ross can also play either post position.

NC State is also recruiting unsigned senior guard Judah Mintz, who is playing for retiring Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy legendary coach Steve Smith. The 6-4, 170-pounder is ranked No. 56 overall nationally, up 13 spots.

Mintz, who is from the Washington, D.C., area, will officially visit NC State on Feb. 17-19, and is currently on a trip to DePaul.

The former Pittsburgh verbal commit is also considering Syracuse and March.