NC State schedule presents good blend of challenges

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State learned the order of its ACC games Tuesday night, with a pair of games against North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest highlighting the schedule.

NC State will host North Carolina on Jan. 10, and then play at UNC on March 2, followed with a home contest against Duke two days later for the lone meeting with the Blue Devils.

NC State kick-starts the ACC slate Dec. 2 at Boston College, and the Eagles come to Raleigh on Feb. 24. North Carolina, Virginia, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Boston College are the six colleges the Wolfpack will place twice.

NC State center D.J. Burns returns for the Wolfpack, and will play his former team Tennessee on Dec. 16.
NC State center D.J. Burns returns for the Wolfpack, and will play his former team Tennessee on Dec. 16. (USA Today Sports photos)
2023-24 NC State Schedule
Date Opponent Television Time

Nov. 6

Vs. The Citadel

ACC Network Extra

TBD

Nov. 10

Vs. Abilene Christian

ACC Network Extra

7 p.m.

Nov. 17

Vs. Charleston Southern

ACC Network Extra

7 p.m.

Nov. 23

Vs. Vanderbilt in Vegas Showdown

ESPN2

10 p.m.

Nov. 24

Vs. Arizona State or BYU in Vegas Showdown

ESPN2

8 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Nov. 28

At Ole Miss in ACC/SEC Challenge

ESPN2

9 p.m.

Dec. 2

At Boston College

ACC Network

4 p.m.

Dec. 6

Vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore at Reynolds Coliseum

ACC Network Extra

7 p.m.

Dec. 12

Vs. Tennessee-Martin

ACC Network

Dec. 16

Vs. Tennessee in San Antonio, Texas

10 p.m.

Dec. 20

Vs. Saint Louis

ACC Network Extra

7 p.m.

Dec. 23

Vs. Detroit

ACC Network

1 p.m.

Jan. 3

At Notre Dame

ACC Network

9 p.m.

Jan. 6

Vs. Virginia

ACC Network

2 p.m.

Jan. 10

Vs. North Carolina

ESPN

8 p.m.

Jan. 13

At Louisville

The CW

12 p.m.

Jan. 16

Vs. Wake Forest

ACC Network

7 p.m.

Jan. 20

Vs. Virginia Tech

The CW

12 p.m.

Jan. 24

At Virginia

ACC Network

7 p.m.

Jan. 27

At Syracuse

ACC Network

7 p.m.

Jan. 30

Vs. Miami

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

9 p.m.

Feb. 3

Vs. Georgia Tech

The CW

5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

Vs. Pittsburgh

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

7 p.m.

Feb. 10

At Wake Forest

ACC Network

4 p.m.

Feb. 17

At Clemson

The CW

7:45 p.m.

Feb. 20

Vs. Syracuse

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

7 p.m.

Feb. 24

Vs. Boston College

ACC Network

2 p.m.

Feb. 27

At Florida State

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

9 p.m.

March 2

At North Carolina

ESPN

4 p.m.

March 4

Vs. Duke

ESPN

7 p.m.

March 9

At Pittsburgh

The CW

7:45 p.m.

March 12-16

ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

The Wolfpack's marquee non-conference game will be against Tennessee on Dec. 16 in San Antonio, Texas.

Tennessee and coach Rick Barnes went 25-11 overall and 11-7 in the SEC. The Volunteers topped Duke in the NCAA Tournament but fell to Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16.

UT returns veterans Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James on the perimeter. Post players Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo return, and transfers Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey, plus redshirt freshman Freddie Dilione will beef up the perimeter. Gainey is the son of former NC State player Justin Gainey, who is now a Volunteers assistant coach, and Dilione went to Raleigh Word of God.

The Wolfpack will also play Vanderbilt in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, and will play Arizona State or BYU in the second game Nov 24. The Sun Devils reached the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

NC State will also play Ole Miss in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28. Ole Miss hired former Texas Tech and Texas coach Chris Beard, who overhauled the roster this spring. Wing Matthew Murrell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield both return and the combined for 25.5 points per game.

The Rebels went 12-21 overall and 3-15 in the SEC, and landed shot-blocking centers Moussa Cisse (Memphis/Oklahoma State) and Jamarion Sharp (Western Kentucky), plus talented wing Brandon Murray (LSU/Georgetown). Cisse and Murray might need an NCAA waiver to be eligible this season.

