NC State kick-starts the ACC slate Dec. 2 at Boston College, and the Eagles come to Raleigh on Feb. 24. North Carolina, Virginia, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Boston College are the six colleges the Wolfpack will place twice.

NC State will host North Carolina on Jan. 10, and then play at UNC on March 2, followed with a home contest against Duke two days later for the lone meeting with the Blue Devils.

NC State learned the order of its ACC games Tuesday night, with a pair of games against North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest highlighting the schedule.

The Wolfpack's marquee non-conference game will be against Tennessee on Dec. 16 in San Antonio, Texas.

Tennessee and coach Rick Barnes went 25-11 overall and 11-7 in the SEC. The Volunteers topped Duke in the NCAA Tournament but fell to Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16.

UT returns veterans Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James on the perimeter. Post players Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo return, and transfers Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey, plus redshirt freshman Freddie Dilione will beef up the perimeter. Gainey is the son of former NC State player Justin Gainey, who is now a Volunteers assistant coach, and Dilione went to Raleigh Word of God.

The Wolfpack will also play Vanderbilt in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, and will play Arizona State or BYU in the second game Nov 24. The Sun Devils reached the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

NC State will also play Ole Miss in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28. Ole Miss hired former Texas Tech and Texas coach Chris Beard, who overhauled the roster this spring. Wing Matthew Murrell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield both return and the combined for 25.5 points per game.

The Rebels went 12-21 overall and 3-15 in the SEC, and landed shot-blocking centers Moussa Cisse (Memphis/Oklahoma State) and Jamarion Sharp (Western Kentucky), plus talented wing Brandon Murray (LSU/Georgetown). Cisse and Murray might need an NCAA waiver to be eligible this season.