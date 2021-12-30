NC State's Terrell Dawkins, Khalid Martin enter transfer portal

Redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins of Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill and redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin of Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth both are transferring. Both were members of NCSU’s

A pair of NC State football players have entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the Wolfpack’s season.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Dawkins entered NC State with high hopes as a developmental defensive end, and part of a star-studded D-Line class with Joshua Harris, C.J. Clark and Savion Jackson. He started six of 12 games in 2020 and had 36 tackles, nine tackle for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one quarterback hurry in 452 plays.

Unfortunately for Dawkins, he was injured during fall camp and missed the season opener against South Florida. The setback affected the rest of his season. He had six tackles, one quarterback hurry and played 113 plays over 10 games.

Dawkins, whose father, Tommy Dawkins Sr., played at Appalachian State and with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His brother, Tommy Dawkins Jr., is a defensive end with the Mountaineers.

Dawkins was a Rivals.com three-star recruit, the No. 61 strongside defensive end in the country and No. 28 overall player in the state of North Carolin Ian the 2019 class. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee, Duke, West Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. Before picking NC State, he went to see Ohio State twice, and went to Tennessee and Florida.

Dawkins had 89 tackles, 14 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a field goal block in 12 games his senior year at Cox Mill High. He was recruited by former NCSU assistant coach Eddie Faulkner.

The 6-0, 192-pound Martin suffered a serious spinal cord injury suffered in the second game of the 2020 season against Virginia Tech. He did return this season and played in 11 games, including 13 plays on defense and nine contests on special teams. He didn’t record a tackle this season.

Martin finished his Wolfpack career with 11 tackles in 17 contests (one start) and had half a tackle for loss.

Rivals.com ranked the three-star Martin the No. 35 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2019. He was recruited by former NC State assistant coaches Clayton White and Aaron Henry.

Martin was the rare four-year starter at East Forsyth High and had 95 tackles, three tackles for loss, a safety, two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and three blocked punts in 15 games his senior year.

Martin picked NC State over Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He had also picked up offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.

NC State had previously lost freshman cornerback Mario Love of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough to the transfer portal.