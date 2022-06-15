NC State's Terquavion Smith welcomes return to school

Smith could have stayed in the NBA Draft and likely get drafted, but he also knows he can improve his draft stock at NC State and help the Wolfpack get back on track after going 11-21 overall last year.

NC State sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith had some unfinished business to achieve, and that is why he’s back in Raleigh.

Smith checked in at 6-foot-2 1/2 and 165.2 pounds at the NBA Combine, with a 6-6 1/2 wingspan. He said he’s currently six pound away form his goal to reach 175 pounds going into next season. Between talking to NBA people and NCSU coach Kevin Keatts, he knew what was best for him. He also had an agent and his father and family to help with the process.

“It was probably my last day [June 1 was the deadline] and I had a workout with the Hornets, and after that, I got a little feedback,” Smith said. “The feedback I got, it made me want to return to school.

“Coach [Keatts] was always in the loop.”

The former Farmville (N.C.) Central star burst on to the scene last year. He was third in ACC freshman of the year, was on the all-rookie squad and named honorable mention all-league. He is averaged 16.3 points per game and made 96 three-pointers.

Only former NC State players Scott Wood and Rodney Monroe made more in a season in school history. Virginia’s Curtis Staples (103), Georgia Tech’s Dennis Scott (98) and Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. (97) are the only ACC freshman that made more three-pointers in a season.

Keatts knows Smith is a hard worker and that he’ll continue to get better for however long he plays at NC State. The communication between the two of them made it easier to know how to construct next year's roster and what Smith's thought process on things were. Keatts also went to Chicago to the NBA Combine to watch Smith and the departing Dereon Seabron.

"I've had a lot of guys went through the process from when I was an assistant coach and also at UNCW, and even at NC State," Keatts said. "Terquavion and I had the best communication of anyone I had ever dealt with. He had a small group with he and his dad, and he had an NCAA-certified agent."

Smith dismissed talk that he came back due to NIL money because he’s looking at the big picture. Plus, he generally loves NC State, which is due in part to his relationship with his grandfather. He verbally committed to the Wolfpack early in the process over East Carolina.

“The school itself is an all-around great school,” Smith said.

Smith was often compared in the NBA Draft process to Golden State Warriors third-year guard Jordan Poole, who broke out this season and averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 36.4 percent from three-point land.

“I like that comparison and a good comparison for me,” Smith said.

Smith could be surrounded by a new group of starters at NC State. He was away when many of the transfers visited campus, but he followed the situation closely.

"It was hard," Keatts said. "It was 'What do we need if Terquavion stays in the draft?' What do we need if Dereon stays in the draft?'" said Keatts, who also had transfers asking if Smith would return. "We were trying to match all those piece. Obviously, it was a guessing game."

Smith hopes to be more of a team leader next year, alongside Ole Miss senior point guard Jarkel Joiner.

“I’ve worked out with him since I’ve been back and that is my guy,” Smith said. “I’m ready to play with him. He brings energy just like I bring energy.

“I know we just need to play for the front of the jersey and not the back. That is really it. If you don’t do that, you won’t win games. I know we are going to have a new team with different type of players. We’ll have new bonds and start fresh.”