NC State's Terquavion Smith to return to Wolfpack

The 6-foot-2 1/2, 165-pound Smith was third in ACC freshman of the year, was on the all-rookie squad and named honorable mention all-league. He is averaged 16.3 points per game and made 96 three-pointers.

NC State freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith has elected to return to the Wolfpack a source has confirmed. The deadline for the NBA Draft is Wednesday night.

Only former NC State players Scott Wood and Rodney Monroe made more in a season in school history. Virginia’s Curtis Staples (103), Georgia Tech’s Dennis Scott (98) and Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. (97) are the only ACC freshman that made more three-pointers in a season.

Smith had 10 games where he attempted at least 10 three-point field goals, including going 7 of 15 from beyond the arc against Syracuse’s zone Feb. 2, and he was 7 of 13 on three-pointers in the first meeting vs. Florida State on Jan. 1.

Smith shot 39.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent on three-pointers for the Wolfpack. He reached double figures in all but nine contests. He had a season-high 34 points in the 100-80 loss at North Carolina on Jan. 29. Smith also had 30 points and five three-pointers in a 89-76 loss at Florida State on March 5.

Smith created NBA Draft buzz during his time at the NBA Combine in Chicago. Draft Express has Smith as the No. 22 overall prospect in the draft, and slotted at No. 33 to the Toronto Raptors in the second round in a May 17 mock draft.

Smith was the No. 145 prospect in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. The Farmville (N.C.) Central High prospect picked NC State early in the process over East Carolina and High Point.