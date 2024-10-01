NC State coach Dave Doeren said positions were up for grabs last week, and redshirt freshman nickel Tamarcus Cooley met the challenge head on.

Cooley had been backing up senior Ja’Had Carter, a former Syracuse and Ohio State player, who had 12 tackles in three games played. Cooley was able to move past Carter and got his first start in the 24-17 win over Northern Illinois last Saturday.

Cooley, a former Maryland transfer, came through with an interception, three passes broken up and two tackles, while playing every snap. He’ll be the starting nickel for the foreseeable future, and has six tackles, four passes broken up and an interception in 166 plays this season.