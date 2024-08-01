NC State knew it needed some linebacker help, but the theory was that it would come through recruiting and the transfer portal.

The Wolfpack instead made a simple, but far-reaching move by converting starting safety Sean Brown into an outside linebacker to help fill the void by the graduation of star linebacker Payton Wilson and steady starter Jaylon Scott.

NCSU still went out and signed four prep linebackers and junior college transfer Wyatt Wright, but the move of Brown buys the defense some time with the younger players. It also meant that Brown would have to change some of his long-term mindset and gain weight.